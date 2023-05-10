SKID ROW Frontman ERIK GRÖNWALL Shares World Tour Kick-Off Behind-The-Scenes Video Diary

May 10, 2023, 57 minutes ago

news skid row erik grönwall hard rock

SKID ROW Frontman ERIK GRÖNWALL Shares World Tour Kick-Off Behind-The-Scenes Video Diary

Skid Row frontman Erik Grönwall has shared a video diary from the beginning of the band's word tour. Check out behind-the-scenes clips from Kentucky, Oklahoma and Kansas below.

Skid Row have been confirmed to support KISS for six shows in Europe on the End Of The Road Tour this summer. Dates are listed below.

June
12 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
13 - Brussels, Belgium - Palais 12
27 - Lyon, France - Halle Tony Garnier⠀
29 - Tuscany, Italy - Lucca Festival⠀

July
1 - Mannheim, Germany - SAP Arena
2 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

Check out Skid Row's complete tour schedule here.



Featured Audio

SAVAGE EXISTENCE – “Standing In Flames” (Independent)

SAVAGE EXISTENCE – “Standing In Flames” (Independent)

Featured Video

SOVEREIGN COUNCIL - "World On Fire"

SOVEREIGN COUNCIL - "World On Fire"

Latest Reviews