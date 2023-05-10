SKID ROW Frontman ERIK GRÖNWALL Shares World Tour Kick-Off Behind-The-Scenes Video Diary
Skid Row frontman Erik Grönwall has shared a video diary from the beginning of the band's word tour. Check out behind-the-scenes clips from Kentucky, Oklahoma and Kansas below.
Skid Row have been confirmed to support KISS for six shows in Europe on the End Of The Road Tour this summer. Dates are listed below.
June
12 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
13 - Brussels, Belgium - Palais 12
27 - Lyon, France - Halle Tony Garnier⠀
29 - Tuscany, Italy - Lucca Festival⠀
July
1 - Mannheim, Germany - SAP Arena
2 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena
Check out Skid Row's complete tour schedule here.