SKID ROW Frontman ERIK GRÖNWALL Talks Joining The Band - "This Is An Opportunity That You Can't Say No To"

New Skid Row vocalist Erik Grönwall (ex-H.E.A.T.), who is a cancer survivor, recently spoke with Metal Roos about how his battle with cancer affected his life moving forward, and joining the band in the aftermath.

Grönwall: "It was a big risk for the guys to ask me if I wanted to become the singer without ever meeting me or being in the same room as me," Erik told Metal-Roos. I told Rachel (Bolan / bass) and he told me that, 'Well, you took four risks with us; Rachel, Scotti (Hill / guitar), Snake (Dave Sabo / guitar) and Rob (Hammersmith / drums).' I guess there's some truth to that, but... first of all, this is an opportunity that you can't say no to. I told myself that, well, if this doesn't work, if they don't like me and I don't like them, well, at least I was the singer of Skid Row for a week or two, and that's something I will always have with me. So that was the mindset I had going into this, but, luckily, we have a really good time together, and we really connected, so it's all good."

The Gang's All Here tracklisting:

"Hell Or High Water"

"The Gang's All Here"

"Not Dead Yet"

"Time Bomb"

"Resurrected"

"Nowhere Fast"

"When The Lights Come On"

"Tear It Down"

"October's Song"

"World's On Fire"

