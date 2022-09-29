SKID ROW Guitarist DAVE "SNAKE" SABO On Working With Producer NICK RASKULINECZ For New Album - "He Re-introduced Us To The Original Essence Of Skid Row"

Skid Row guitarist Dave "Snake" Sabo is featured in a new interview with Classic Rock discussing the band's new album, The Gang's All Here, and working with new vocalist Erik Grönwall and producer Nick Raskulinecz. Following is an exceropt from the chat.

Q: How was the experience of working on The Gang’s All Here with Nick Raskulinecz, a Grammy-winning producer?

Snake: "Nick is incredible. He challenged us to work in a different way. He deconstructed every song. And because he had worked with Rush, Alice In Chains, Halestorm, the Foo Fighters and Mastodon, among many others, we trusted his opinion. He reintroduced us to the original essence of Skid Row, and it really worked."

Q: How do you mean?

Snake: "From out of the blue, Nick would say: 'Okay, I really like that part (of the song). But for the next, try coming up with something like what you wrote for the second verse of 'Big Guns' (from the band’s self-titled debut).' It took us out of our comfort zone, we let down our guard and it really worked."

Q: The Gang’s All Here does a wonderful job of tapping into the signature Skid Row sound. What do you expect Erik might bring to the next album, when he’s more involved in it?

Snake: "I know from his energy and positivity that Erik is going to play a big role in writing future songs. H.E.A.T are a really good band. It’s all about making the best record possible, not whose names are in the writing credits."

earMUSIC and Skid Row announce "Time Bomb", the third single and video from the band's forthcoming, Nick Raskulinecz-produced album, The Gang's All Here, available everywhere October 14.

The video for "Time Bomb" was co-directed by Rachel Bolan and acclaimed director Dale "Rage" Resteghini (Five Finger Death Punch, Guns N' Roses), who was sought out by Bolan to bring his artistic vision and story to the screen for the song about humanities continuing struggle with self-indulgence and monotony. Rage, known for his ability to get extremely visceral performances and coming up with eye-catching visuals, collaborated with Bolan while using the film world's latest breakthrough in cinematography - the brand new Arri Alexa 35 and handcrafted MasterBuilt Classic Lenses helping create the stellar look for "Time Bomb".

"Co-directing the video with Dale was a great learning experience," says Bolan. "His energy is infectious, and his knowledge is vast. It was something I had never done before and probably wouldn't have if it weren't for Scotti Hill saying, 'You should direct our next video.' It was a lot like writing a song, but the characters are real. It was all about making my vision come to life."

The Gang's All Here album can be pre-ordered here.

The Gang's All Here tracklisting:

"Hell Or High Water"

"The Gang's All Here"

"Not Dead Yet"

"Time Bomb"

"Resurrected"

"Nowhere Fast"

"When The Lights Come On"

"Tear It Down"

"October's Song"

"World's On Fire"

"Time Bomb":

"Tear It Down" video:

"The Gang's All Here: (Official Fan Video):