SKID ROW Guitarist DAVE "SNAKE" SABO Reflects On Writing And Recording The Gang's All Here Album - "It Was A Long, Arduous Yet Fulfilling Process" (Video)

Founding Skid Row guitarist Dave "Snake" Sabo is featured in a new interview with Tulsa Music Stream, found below. He discusses working on a new studio album, mental Health and his two suicide attempts, working with Doc Mcgee, vocalist Erik Grönwell, songwriting, touring with KISS, and more.

On recording The Gang's All Here album, released last year.

Snake: "It was a long, arduous yet fulfilling process I think for all of us. We started working on the record and jamming it probably two or three years before we got to the point where we were actually recording the record as you know it to be now. We were working with ZP (Theart / vocals) at the time, and for whatever reason the songs just weren't where we wanted them to be. The writing of them, the performing of them, it just wasn't working to what we had envisioned. For a number of reasons we decided to stop the project there and make some changes. That was when we felt we had a great relationship with ZP - he's a great guy and a great singer - but he just wasn't right for this material. I think we all felt the same way, that it was okay but it wasn't all the way where we needed it to be."

Back in September, Skid Row announced a necessary adjustment to their upcoming tour schedule for October 2023.

Due to utmost concern for the health and well-being of one of their own, Skid Row's lead vocalist, Erik Grönwall, the band made the decision to move the third leg of their highly anticipated US and Canada tour, originally scheduled for October 2023, to March 2024.

“I want to apologize to all the fans, promoters, Buckcherry and the Skid Row team and to my band mates. Due to the stem cell transplantation I did on August 12, 2021 my immune system is still partially impaired, which can result in longer time before clearance of infections and also impaired fitness during infections. It will get better with time and all I can do until then is roll with the punches and ensure I have a better balance in terms of touring.” - Erik Grönwall

The new tour dates will now take place in March 2024, the fourth leg of The Gang’s All Here Tour in December with Buckcherry is still scheduled as planned.

"Both Skid Row and Buckcherry deeply value the support of their fans, promoters and everyone involved in the shows, and understand that this change may inconvenience some people. To those who have purchased tickets, we kindly ask for your patience as all tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Refunds will be available for those who cannot attend the rescheduled shows. Thanks for your understanding and continued loyalty. You are truly the best!" - Snake, Rachel, Scotti, Rob, Erik

"We in Buckcherry send all our support and best wishes to Erik for a speedy recovery and can't wait to get the gang back together for the December run." - Josh, Stevie, Kelly, Francis, Billy

Rescheduled Dates:

February

28 – Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre

March

1 – Suquamish, WA - Suquamish Clearwater Casino Resort

2 – Arlington, WA - Angel Of The Winds Casino Resort

3 – Coquitlam, BC - Hard Rock Casino Vancouver

5 – Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

7 – Enoch, AB - The Venue at River Cree Resort and Casino

8 - Dawson Creek, BC - Ovintiv Events Centre

9 – Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Casino

12 – Lethbridge, AB - ENMAX Centre

13 – Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place

15 - Moose Jaw, SK - Moose Jaw Events Centre

16 – Cold Lake, AB - Reid Fieldhouse *

17 – Brandon, MB - Westoba Place

18 – Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

20 - Thunder Bay, ON - Thunder Bay Community Auditorium

22 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Event Center

23 - Sault Ste. Marie, MI - Kewadin Casino

24 – Rochester, MI - The Roxy *

* Buckcherry only

To view Skid Row's tour schedule, visit this location. Buckcherry's tour schedule can be found here.