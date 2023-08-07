SKID ROW Guitarist DAVE "SNAKE" SABO Talks Paramount+ Docuseries "I Wanna Rock: The '80s Metal Dream" - "One Minute We Were Touring With BON JOVI, And The Next It Was With PANTERA And SOUNDGARDEN"

Paramount+ recently released the new three-part docuseries, I Wanna Rock: The '80s Metal Dream. Skid Row guitarist / co-founder Dave "Snake" Sabo appears in the documentary, and Metal Edge recently caught up with him to discuss his / the band's participation in the series. Following is an excerpt from the interview.

Metal Edge: What do you feel made Skid Row of particular interest (for the documentary)?

Sabo: "I think that even though Skid Row had been under the radar for a bit, we were still touring and managed to survive. And while we were touring, I got involved in the management side of things, and I think they found that intriguing, too. I wanted to speak about that aspect of things and that I've dealt with mental illness since I was a young kid, so that was another part of it. My personal story was something I felt ready to speak on, but I haven't seen the final cut, so I'm not sure how in-depth they went with it all."

Metal Edge: One of the topics covered in the docuseries is the downfall of the era. What's your perspective on that?

Sabo: "I don't recall blaming the grunge music or movement for ruining things. I remember that one minute we were touring with Bon Jovi and the next, it was with Pantera and Soundgarden. So, we were lucky enough to cross into different territories with the bands we were able to tour with. So, I didn't see that as killing it; I just think that, as with any genre of music, it'll run its course and will have to be reinvented. That happens with every musical style that has existed for any number of years. It's going to reach critical mass, and the audience will tire of it. It was too many similar-sounding artists being signed, and things got oversaturated. It's human nature to want something new when you get too much of something. The grunge guys provided new voices and presented as something different from us, so it made perfect sense."

Hairspray. Spandex. Leather pants. I Wanna Rock: The '80s Metal Dream follows five young dreamers chasing stardom in the cutthroat world of ’80s metal. Some will succeed, some will fail, but each will make you see an entirely new side of the metal genre.

Official loglines for I Wanna Rock: The '80s Metal Dream:

Ep 101 - “I Wanna Be Somebody”: As ’80s metal sweeps America, five rockers set out to make it in the world of hair spray and spandex.

Ep 102 - “Headed For Heartbreak”: Metal has been taken to new heights. As our rockers become stars, they battle personal demons, sexism - and even Congress.

Ep 103 - “Smells Like Change”: From country to grunge, the world’s taste in music is changing, and every metal musician is fighting for survival. Some will make it, some won’t ... but all will be changed forever.

The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios in partnership with Gunpowder & Sky. Directed and executive produced by Tyler Measom. Produced by Van Toffler. Executive produced by David Kennedy, Nick Quested, Rick Krim, Matt Shay, Matt Weaver, Floris Bauer, Barry Barclay and Joanna Zwickel. Bruce Gillmer, Michael Maniaci and Vanessa WhiteWolf executive produce for MTV Entertainment Studios, with Jennifer Yandrisevits serving as Senior Director of Production.

