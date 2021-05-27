SKID ROW Guitarist DAVE "SNAKE" SABO Tells Professor Of Rock The Amazing Story Behind "Youth Gone Wild"; Video
May 27, 2021, 5 minutes ago
Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:
"In 1989, Skid Row rebased the heavy metal rebel anthem 'Youth Gone Wild' from their self-titled debut that rocketed them to national stardom. Dave “Snake” Sabo, the founder/songwriter and guitarist of this hard rock scorcher, tells us the story next on Professor of Rock."
(Top photo - Kramer)