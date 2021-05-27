SKID ROW Guitarist DAVE "SNAKE" SABO Tells Professor Of Rock The Amazing Story Behind "Youth Gone Wild"; Video

May 27, 2021, 5 minutes ago

news hard rock rarities dave "snake" sabo skid row professor of rock

SKID ROW Guitarist DAVE "SNAKE" SABO Tells Professor Of Rock The Amazing Story Behind "Youth Gone Wild"; Video

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"In 1989, Skid Row rebased the heavy metal rebel anthem 'Youth Gone Wild' from their self-titled debut that rocketed them to national stardom. Dave “Snake” Sabo, the founder/songwriter and guitarist of this hard rock scorcher, tells us the story next on Professor of Rock."

(Top photo - Kramer)



Featured Audio

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM - "Brace For Impact"

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM - "Brace For Impact"

Featured Video

KILL RITUAL - “Thy Will Be Done”

KILL RITUAL - “Thy Will Be Done”

Latest Reviews