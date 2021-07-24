SKID ROW Guitarist SCOTTI HILL Breaks Down "Wasted Time" Solo In New Video Clip

Skid Row guitarist Scotti Hill has shared a new video from his studio breaking down the solo for the band's ballad, "Wasted Time". Check it out below.

Hill: "I had to go back and brush up on this for some upcoming shows for the 30th anniversary of Slave To The Grind. After seeing some people on Instagram playing it, I thought it would make a good lesson. Enjoy!"

Back in 2019, Germany's Double Crush Syndrome released their Flash & Blood EP, which includes a cover of Skid Row's "Riot Act" featuring Scotti Hill on a guest solo. Check out the official video below.