SKID ROW Launch New Webisode Series - Part I: Behind The Song "The Gang's All Here" Streaming
June 23, 2022, an hour ago
Skid Row and earMUSIC join forces to release the new studio album, The Gang’s All Here, on October 14. The band have launched a behind the album webisode series, and in Part I, Skid Row talk about their comeback single, "The Gang's All Here". Watch below:
The Gang's All Here - you, the band, and the attitude of being forever wild and young at heart. The song will rekindle everything you felt that first time you heard the band. It's like the first time you heard Skid Row - all over again. Better work up the money because someone is getting busted.
The Gang's All Here album can be pre-ordered here.
The Gang's All Here tracklisting:
"Hell Or High Water"
"The Gang's All Here"
"Not Dead Yet"
"Time Bomb"
"Resurrected"
"Nowhere Fast"
"When The Lights Come On"
"Tear It Down"
"October's Song"
"World's On Fire"
"The Gang's All Here: (Official Fan Video):
"The Gang’s All Here" visualizer:
Tour dates:
June
24 - Milwaukee, MO - Summerfest
25 - Aurora, IL - RiverEdge Park
July
20 - Orange County, CA - Pacific Amp
22 - Tucson, AZ - Casino Del Sol
23 - Las Vegas, NV - Sunset Station
24 - Temecula, CA - Pechanga
25 - Paso Robles, CA - California Mid State Fair
28 - Windsor, ON - Ceasars Casino
29 - Tiffen, OH - Ritz Theatre
30 - Terre Haute, IN - The Mill Amp
September
9 - Robinsonville, MS - Horseshoe Casino
15 - Lynn, MA - Lynn Auditorium
17 - Salamaca, NY - Senica Casino
23 - Reno, NV - Silver Legacy
October
8 - Shelton, WA - Little Creed Casino
11 - Perry, GA - Georgia National Fair
13 - Kingston, NY - Ulster PAC
14 - Bethlehem, PA - Wild Creek Casino
15 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Casino