SKID ROW Launch New Webisode Series - Part I: Behind The Song "The Gang's All Here" Streaming

Skid Row and earMUSIC join forces to release the new studio album, The Gang’s All Here, on October 14. The band have launched a behind the album webisode series, and in Part I, Skid Row talk about their comeback single, "The Gang's All Here". Watch below:

The Gang's All Here - you, the band, and the attitude of being forever wild and young at heart. The song will rekindle everything you felt that first time you heard the band. It's like the first time you heard Skid Row - all over again. Better work up the money because someone is getting busted.

The Gang's All Here album can be pre-ordered here.

The Gang's All Here tracklisting:

"Hell Or High Water"

"The Gang's All Here"

"Not Dead Yet"

"Time Bomb"

"Resurrected"

"Nowhere Fast"

"When The Lights Come On"

"Tear It Down"

"October's Song"

"World's On Fire"

"The Gang's All Here: (Official Fan Video):

"The Gang’s All Here" visualizer:

Tour dates:

June

24 - Milwaukee, MO - Summerfest

25 - Aurora, IL - RiverEdge Park

July

20 - Orange County, CA - Pacific Amp

22 - Tucson, AZ - Casino Del Sol

23 - Las Vegas, NV - Sunset Station

24 - Temecula, CA - Pechanga

25 - Paso Robles, CA - California Mid State Fair

28 - Windsor, ON - Ceasars Casino

29 - Tiffen, OH - Ritz Theatre

30 - Terre Haute, IN - The Mill Amp

September

9 - Robinsonville, MS - Horseshoe Casino

15 - Lynn, MA - Lynn Auditorium

17 - Salamaca, NY - Senica Casino

23 - Reno, NV - Silver Legacy

October

8 - Shelton, WA - Little Creed Casino

11 - Perry, GA - Georgia National Fair

13 - Kingston, NY - Ulster PAC

14 - Bethlehem, PA - Wild Creek Casino

15 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Casino