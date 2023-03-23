SKID ROW Live At Florida's Gator 98.7 FM; Video
March 23, 2023, 55 minutes ago
Skid Row took part in an exclusive Q&A, and performed on Gator 98.7 FM's Gator Garage in West Palm Beach, Florida on March 21. Video from the band's appearance can be viewed below:
Skid Row have been confirmed to support KISS for six shows in Europe on the End Of The Road Tour this summer. Dates are listed below.
June
12 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
13 - Brussels, Belgium - Palais 12
27 - Lyon, France - Halle Tony Garnier⠀
29 - Tuscany, Italy - Lucca Festival⠀
July
1 - Mannheim, Germany - SAP Arena
2 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena