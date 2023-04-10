SKID ROW Recorded The Gang’s All Here Album Twice - "We Realized That We Were Capable Of Making A Better Record," Says Guitarist "DAVE "SNAKE" SABO; Audio

Episode #503 of the Iron City Rocks Podcast features an interview with Skid Row guitarist Dave "Snake" Sabo.

A message states: "Snake talks to us about their upcoming run of shows supporting their new album The Gang’s All Here, working with new vocalist Erik Grönwall, his writing relationship with Rachel Bolan, weaving new material into the band’s setlist, and so much more."

Tune in here.

Skid Row will be at Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh, PA on Friday, April 14 with Warrant. Tickets available here.

Skid Row have been confirmed to support KISS for six shows in Europe on the End Of The Road Tour this summer. Dates are listed below.

June

12 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

13 - Brussels, Belgium - Palais 12

27 - Lyon, France - Halle Tony Garnier⠀

29 - Tuscany, Italy - Lucca Festival⠀

July

1 - Mannheim, Germany - SAP Arena

2 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena