SKID ROW's ERIK GRÖNWALL Covers Late SURVIVOR Singer JIMI JAMISON's Baywatch Theme "I'm Always Here"; Video

Skid Row frontman, Erik Grönwall, has shared the new video below, featuring a performance of the Baywatch theme, "I'm Aways Here", originally performed by Survivor vocalist, Jimi Jamison, who died of a heart attack at the age of 63 on September 1, 2014.

Grönwall previously shared videos featuring performances of "Rising Force" written by Yngwie Malmsteen and Joe Lynn Turner, Whitesnake's "Still Of The Night", and Mötley Crüe's "Kickstart My Heart". See below: