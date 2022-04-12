SKID ROW's New Vocalist ERIK GRÖNWALL Performs GUNS N' ROSES' "Nightrain"; Video
April 12, 2022, 51 minutes ago
Skid Row's new vocalist, Erik Grönwall, has posted the video footage below, along with the following message:
"My buddy Philip (Näslund) flew in to Las Vegas to check out the Skid Row show and we just had to jam a bit. I won't always be able to give you the full studio experience and that's why I started this unplugged playlist. I want to be able to release music on this channel even when I'm on the road.
Philip and I went to high school together and started our first metal band, Raid, when we were 16-17. He was the guy who introduced me to all these great rock bands like Skid Row. He’s had a huge influence on my singing. He moved to LA when we graduated and has been working as a producer, songwriter and guitar player since then."
Skid Row recently announced their European / UK tour, following the news of their hotly anticipated, new studio album, The Gang’s All Here, out October 14 via earMUSIC.
It’s a new era for Skid Row, with a new album, the recent debut of their brand-new single, the title track "The Gang’s All Here", and a new powerhouse vocalist, singer Erik Grönwall, formerly of H.E.A.T.
Tour dates:
October
19 - Wolverton, UK - KK's Steel Mill
20 - Brighton, UK - Chalk
21 - Cardiff, UK - Y Plas
23 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy
24 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town
25 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City
27 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz
28 - Sheffield, UK - O2 Academy
29 - Liverpool, UK - Grand Central Hall
31 - Glasgow, UK - Galvanizers
November
1 - Newcastle, UK - Northumbria Uni
3 - Junction, UK - Cambridge
4 - Cardiff, UK - HRH Festival
6 - Antwerp, Belgium - Zappa
8 - DrachtenIduna, Netherlands - Iduna
9 - Hamburg, Germany - Fabrik
10 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle 2
12 - Giswil, Switzerland - UR Rock Festival
13 - Bruchsal, Germany - Fabrik
14 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
16 - Savigny Le Temple, France - L’Empreinte
18 - Norwich, UK - Epic Studios **
*Skid Row only
** Skid Row and Collateral only
Skid Row and earMUSIC join forces to announce the release of the new studio album, The Gang’s All Here, on October 14.
Produced by Grammy Award Winning producer Nick Raskulinecz (Foo Fighters, Rush, Alice In Chains, Halestorm, Evanescence) and long-time fan, Skid Row are ablaze. They are re-energized, kicking their sound way up to modern Hard Rock Royalty.
“We are beyond excited to release this record. It has been a long time in the making and a lot of hard work has been put into it by the band and our producer Nick Raskulinecz. And the addition of Erik has lifted the songs to new heights. Add all this to the fact that we start our world tour in Las Vegas with the Scorpions residency this Saturday at Zappos Theater makes it easy to say that Skid Row is going to have a great year.” - Rachel Bolan and Snake Sabo
The Gang's All Here album can be pre-ordered here.
The Gang's All Here tracklisting:
"Hell Or High Water"
"The Gang's All Here"
"Not Dead Yet"
"Time Bomb"
"Resurrected"
"Nowhere Fast"
"When The Lights Come On"
"Tear It Down"
"October's Song"
"World's On Fire"
"The Gang’s All Here" visualizer: