SKID ROW's New Vocalist ERIK GRÖNWALL Performs GUNS N' ROSES' "Nightrain"; Video

Skid Row's new vocalist, Erik Grönwall, has posted the video footage below, along with the following message:

"My buddy Philip (Näslund) flew in to Las Vegas to check out the Skid Row show and we just had to jam a bit. I won't always be able to give you the full studio experience and that's why I started this unplugged playlist. I want to be able to release music on this channel even when I'm on the road.

Philip and I went to high school together and started our first metal band, Raid, when we were 16-17. He was the guy who introduced me to all these great rock bands like Skid Row. He’s had a huge influence on my singing. He moved to LA when we graduated and has been working as a producer, songwriter and guitar player since then."

Skid Row recently announced their European / UK tour, following the news of their hotly anticipated, new studio album, The Gang’s All Here, out October 14 via earMUSIC.

It’s a new era for Skid Row, with a new album, the recent debut of their brand-new single, the title track "The Gang’s All Here", and a new powerhouse vocalist, singer Erik Grönwall, formerly of H.E.A.T.

Tour dates:

October

19 - Wolverton, UK - KK's Steel Mill

20 - Brighton, UK - Chalk

21 - Cardiff, UK - Y Plas

23 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy

24 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town

25 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City

27 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz

28 - Sheffield, UK - O2 Academy

29 - Liverpool, UK - Grand Central Hall

31 - Glasgow, UK - Galvanizers

November

1 - Newcastle, UK - Northumbria Uni

3 - Junction, UK - Cambridge

4 - Cardiff, UK - HRH Festival

6 - Antwerp, Belgium - Zappa

8 - DrachtenIduna, Netherlands - Iduna

9 - Hamburg, Germany - Fabrik

10 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle 2

12 - Giswil, Switzerland - UR Rock Festival

13 - Bruchsal, Germany - Fabrik

14 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

16 - Savigny Le Temple, France - L’Empreinte

18 - Norwich, UK - Epic Studios **

*Skid Row only

** Skid Row and Collateral only

Skid Row and earMUSIC join forces to announce the release of the new studio album, The Gang’s All Here, on October 14.

Produced by Grammy Award Winning producer Nick Raskulinecz (Foo Fighters, Rush, Alice In Chains, Halestorm, Evanescence) and long-time fan, Skid Row are ablaze. They are re-energized, kicking their sound way up to modern Hard Rock Royalty.

“We are beyond excited to release this record. It has been a long time in the making and a lot of hard work has been put into it by the band and our producer Nick Raskulinecz. And the addition of Erik has lifted the songs to new heights. Add all this to the fact that we start our world tour in Las Vegas with the Scorpions residency this Saturday at Zappos Theater makes it easy to say that Skid Row is going to have a great year.” - Rachel Bolan and Snake Sabo

The Gang's All Here album can be pre-ordered here.

The Gang's All Here tracklisting:

"Hell Or High Water"

"The Gang's All Here"

"Not Dead Yet"

"Time Bomb"

"Resurrected"

"Nowhere Fast"

"When The Lights Come On"

"Tear It Down"

"October's Song"

"World's On Fire"

"The Gang’s All Here" visualizer: