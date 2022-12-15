SKID ROW's RACHEL BOLAN - "I Think We Played Some Of HALESTORM's Guitars On The Gang’s All Here"

Rockin' Interviews recently interviewed Skid Row bassist, Rachel Bolan, who talked about taking a chance on new singer Erik Gronwall, the modern-day record label, boy bands, movies and more.

On taking a chance on Erik Gronwall: “I just kept up with what he was doing on Instagram and in the thick of making this new record, I thought ‘let’s give him a call’. Then I saw he had recently put out a cover of '18 And Life', so I held off on the call and just sent the video to the guys. Everyone was like ‘holy crap this dude is really good’. His wife had even said to him ‘they’re gonna ask you to be in the band’. He recorded 80% of the album at his house in Sweden. We met on a Tuesday, rehearsed Wednesday and Thursday and our first show was on that Saturday - it was so stressful.”

On using some of Halestorm’s instruments on The Gang’s All Here: “We (Halestorm and Skid Row) recorded in the same studio, so we’d always see those guys and I think we played some of their guitars on our record. They were doing a bunch of shows and a lot of their gear was still in the studio so I’d say ‘hey Joe can I use this’ or ‘can Scotti use this guitar’.”

To welcome in 2023, Skid Row and Buckcherry are teaming up for their co-headline “The Gang’s All Here” tour this spring. Performances kick off on March 9 in Bowler, WI and continue throughout the month with special guests No Resolve providing support on select shows. All tour dates are listed below, with additional dates to be announced soon.

Both bands will be offering exclusive VIP meet & greet packages for their fans.

“I’m psyched to hit the road together with our friends in Buckcherry. This will be the coolest, most badass tour of 2023!” - Rachel Bolan (Skid Row)

"Put two great live rock and roll bands together and watch the sparks fly Buckcherry and Skid Row, the perfect welcome to spring tour." - Josh Todd (Buckcherry)

Tour dates:

March

9 - Bowler, WI - North Star Casino

10 - Mahnomen, MN - Shooting Star Casino *

10 - Walker MN - Northern Lights Casino **

11 - Deadwood, SD - Deadwood Mountain Grand Event Center ^

13 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theater **

14 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's Entertainment Center ^

15 - Detroit, MI - Soundboard at MotorCity Casino Hotel ^

17 - Ottumwa, IA - Bridge View Center ^

18 - Sauget, IL - Pop's Concert Venue ^

19 - Huntsville, AL - VBC Mars Music Hall ^

21 – Destin, FL - Club LA **

22 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live ^

24 – North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues Myrtle Beach ^

25 - Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall ^

26 – Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre ^

28 - Tampa, FL - Hard Rock Event Center ^

30 - Houston, TX - Rise Rooftop ^

31 - Hinton, OK - Sugar Creek Casino

^ With No Resolve

* Skid Row only

** Buckcherry only