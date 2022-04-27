SKID ROW's RACHEL BOLAN On The Arrival of Singer ERIK GRÖNWALL - "It’s Unbelievable How It All Worked Out”; Video

Sonic Perspectives caught up with Skid Row bassist Rachel Bolan, who discussed the band's current plans, the adaptation of singer Erik Grönwall to the band, the effect the grunge era had in the band, and a myriad of other interesting topics. Watch below:

Skid Row and earMUSIC join forces to release the new studio album, The Gang’s All Here, on October 14. Produced by Grammy Award Winning producer Nick Raskulinecz (Foo Fighters, Rush, Alice In Chains, Halestorm, Evanescence) and long-time fan, Skid Row are ablaze. They are re-energized, kicking their sound way up to modern Hard Rock Royalty.

“We are beyond excited to release this record. It has been a long time in the making and a lot of hard work has been put into it by the band and our producer Nick Raskulinecz. And the addition of Erik has lifted the songs to new heights. Add all this to the fact that we start our world tour in Las Vegas with the Scorpions residency this Saturday at Zappos Theater makes it easy to say that Skid Row is going to have a great year.” - Rachel Bolan and Snake Sabo

The Gang's All Here tracklisting:

"Hell Or High Water"

"The Gang's All Here"

"Not Dead Yet"

"Time Bomb"

"Resurrected"

"Nowhere Fast"

"When The Lights Come On"

"Tear It Down"

"October's Song"

"World's On Fire"

"The Gang’s All Here" visualizer:

Skid Row have announced a European/UK tour. Dates are listed below.

October

19 - Wolverton, UK - KK's Steel Mill

20 - Brighton, UK - Chalk

21 - Cardiff, UK - Y Plas

23 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy

24 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town

25 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City

27 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz

28 - Sheffield, UK - O2 Academy

29 - Liverpool, UK - Grand Central Hall

31 - Glasgow, UK - Galvanizers

November

1 - Newcastle, UK - Northumbria Uni

3 - Junction, UK - Cambridge

4 - Cardiff, UK - HRH Festival

6 - Antwerp, Belgium - Zappa

8 - DrachtenIduna, Netherlands - Iduna

9 - Hamburg, Germany - Fabrik

10 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle 2

12 - Giswil, Switzerland - UR Rock Festival

13 - Bruchsal, Germany - Fabrik

14 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

16 - Savigny Le Temple, France - L’Empreinte

18 - Norwich, UK - Epic Studios **

* Skid Row only

** Skid Row and Collateral only