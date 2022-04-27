SKID ROW's RACHEL BOLAN On The Arrival of Singer ERIK GRÖNWALL - "It’s Unbelievable How It All Worked Out”; Video
April 27, 2022, an hour ago
Sonic Perspectives caught up with Skid Row bassist Rachel Bolan, who discussed the band's current plans, the adaptation of singer Erik Grönwall to the band, the effect the grunge era had in the band, and a myriad of other interesting topics. Watch below:
Skid Row and earMUSIC join forces to release the new studio album, The Gang’s All Here, on October 14. Produced by Grammy Award Winning producer Nick Raskulinecz (Foo Fighters, Rush, Alice In Chains, Halestorm, Evanescence) and long-time fan, Skid Row are ablaze. They are re-energized, kicking their sound way up to modern Hard Rock Royalty.
“We are beyond excited to release this record. It has been a long time in the making and a lot of hard work has been put into it by the band and our producer Nick Raskulinecz. And the addition of Erik has lifted the songs to new heights. Add all this to the fact that we start our world tour in Las Vegas with the Scorpions residency this Saturday at Zappos Theater makes it easy to say that Skid Row is going to have a great year.” - Rachel Bolan and Snake Sabo
The Gang's All Here album can be pre-ordered here.
The Gang's All Here tracklisting:
"Hell Or High Water"
"The Gang's All Here"
"Not Dead Yet"
"Time Bomb"
"Resurrected"
"Nowhere Fast"
"When The Lights Come On"
"Tear It Down"
"October's Song"
"World's On Fire"
"The Gang’s All Here" visualizer:
Skid Row have announced a European/UK tour. Dates are listed below.
October
19 - Wolverton, UK - KK's Steel Mill
20 - Brighton, UK - Chalk
21 - Cardiff, UK - Y Plas
23 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy
24 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town
25 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City
27 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz
28 - Sheffield, UK - O2 Academy
29 - Liverpool, UK - Grand Central Hall
31 - Glasgow, UK - Galvanizers
November
1 - Newcastle, UK - Northumbria Uni
3 - Junction, UK - Cambridge
4 - Cardiff, UK - HRH Festival
6 - Antwerp, Belgium - Zappa
8 - DrachtenIduna, Netherlands - Iduna
9 - Hamburg, Germany - Fabrik
10 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle 2
12 - Giswil, Switzerland - UR Rock Festival
13 - Bruchsal, Germany - Fabrik
14 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
16 - Savigny Le Temple, France - L’Empreinte
18 - Norwich, UK - Epic Studios **
* Skid Row only
** Skid Row and Collateral only