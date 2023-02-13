SKID ROW's SCOTTI HILL Reveals 10 Guitarists Who Shaped His Sound

Skid Row founding guitarist Scotti Hill recently spoke with Guitar World and revealed 10 guitarists that influenced him, shaping his sound. Following is an excerpt from the rundown.

Jeff Beck

Hill: "For me, number one has to be Jeff Beck. You might think it's because he recently passed, but it's not. Honestly, I love Jeff Beck for all of the obvious reasons: his style, the way it developed over the years, and the way he was able to develop that into something truly special. Jeff was one of the most unique players in history, in my opinion, and that has to count for something. He started using a pick but wound up using his fingers, and he did so to perfection. And then he found the Stratocaster and wound up taking it to levels that nobody has ever taken. Jeff Beck will always be my number one across the board. In my eyes, nobody will ever be able to do what he did, not anyway or anyhow. No-one did what Jeff Beck did for the guitar aside from Jimi Hendrix and Eddie Van Halen. He was one of a kind, man."

Steve Lukather

Hill: "I owe a lot to the amazing Steve Lukather. He's just an example of a guitarist who does everything great. Steve plays with such feeling and emotion, and that vibrato… God, it's over the top, isn't it? His control over his instrument is incredible, and it's a huge influence on how I personally approach the guitar. I will always put him up there with the greats for his vibrato and how he can take a melody and make it sound almost like a great singer. He puts these little magical Easter eggs within songs that are so much fun to look for, and his ability to craft a catchy solo is up there, too."

