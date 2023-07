Skid Row singer, Erik Grönwall, has released a video for his cover of Iron Maiden's "The Trooper". Produced by Jona Tee, the cover features a guitar solo from Philip Näslund, and bass from Crazy Lixx' Jens Anderson. Watch below:

Skid Row's next concert is Friday, July 14, at Batavia Downs Gaming in Batavia, NY. Find the band's complete tour itinerary here.