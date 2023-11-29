SKID ROW Vocalist ERIK GRÖNWALL Performs QUEEN's "Tenement Funster" In Celebration Of Manager's 60th Birthday; Video

Skid Row frontman, Erik Grönwall, has shared the video below, featuring a performance of the Queen classic, "Tenement Funster", originally featured on Queen's 1974 album, Sheer Heart Attack.

Says Erik: "Surprise for my manager on his birthday! Happy birthday buddy! 🤘🏻🎈One of your favorite songs (Queen - 'Tenement Funster'). You also received a vinyl of this version."