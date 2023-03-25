SKID ROW Vocalist ERIK GRÖNWALL Shares Cover Of FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Hit "Wash It All Away" (Video)

Skid Row vocalist Erik Grönwall has shared a new cover video, this time taking on the Five Finger Death Punch hit "Wash It All Away".

Skid Row have been confirmed to support KISS for six shows in Europe on the End Of The Road Tour this summer. Dates are listed below.

June

12 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

13 - Brussels, Belgium - Palais 12

27 - Lyon, France - Halle Tony Garnier⠀

29 - Tuscany, Italy - Lucca Festival⠀

July

1 - Mannheim, Germany - SAP Arena

2 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena