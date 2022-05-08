SKID ROW Vocalist ERIK GRÖNWALL Shares Cover Of QUEEN Classic "Love Of My Life" (Video)

Former H.E.A.T. vocalist Erik Grönwall is now the frontman for Skid Row, having officially replaced ZP Theart earlier this year. He has shared his new cover of the 1975 Queen classic "Love Of My Life". Check it out below.

Grönwall recently shared his cover of the Journey classic, "Separate Ways". It is available below.

"Las Vegas session! I found some time on my day off to record this song. Special thanks to The Tone Factory Recording Studios Las Vegas, NV."

On March 26th, Skid Row played their first show with Grönwall at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, NV. They were supporting the Scorpions for the band's Sin City Nights residency.

Skid Row and earMUSIC join forces to announce the release of the new studio album, The Gang’s All Here, on October 14. This announcement coincides with the launch of the iconic hard rock band’s Las Vegas Residency (as the Scorpions’ special guests) this Saturday, as well as the debut of their brand-new single, the title track “The Gang’s All Here”. Watch a visualizer for the single below, and stream the song here.

“The Gang’s All Here” is an oath of triumph, exploding with powerful energy that makes us hunger for more. It is the logical next-generation leap of the band’s trademark sound that stomps out new ground – with singer Erik Grönwall (formerly of H.E.A.T, one of the best frontmen of this or any hard rock era) joining the family.

Produced by Grammy Award Winning producer Nick Raskulinecz (Foo Fighters, Rush, Alice In Chains, Halestorm, Evanescence) and long-time fan, Skid Row are ablaze. They are re-energized, kicking their sound way up to modern Hard Rock Royalty.

“We are beyond excited to release this record. It has been a long time in the making and a lot of hard work has been put into it by the band and our producer Nick Raskulinecz. And the addition of Erik has lifted the songs to new heights. Add all this to the fact that we start our world tour in Las Vegas with the Scorpions residency this Saturday at Zappos Theater makes it easy to say that Skid Row is going to have a great year.” - Rachel Bolan and Snake Sabo

The Gang's All Here album can be pre-ordered here.

The Gang's All Here tracklisting:

"Hell Or High Water"

"The Gang's All Here"

"Not Dead Yet"

"Time Bomb"

"Resurrected"

"Nowhere Fast"

"When The Lights Come On"

"Tear It Down"

"October's Song"

"World's On Fire"

"The Gang’s All Here" visualizer: