Skid Row singer Erik Grönwall has posted Part 2 of his video recap of his experiences opening for KISS across Europe. Check it out:

Fan-filmed video of Skid Row performing isn Lucca, Italy on the KISS tour can be viewed below.

The next Skid Row concert is July 14th at Batavia Downs Gaming in Batavia, NY. To view their live itinerary, visit this location.