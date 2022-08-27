SKID ROW Vocalist ERIK GRÖNWALL To Appear On In The Trenches With RYAN ROXIE

Next week's episode of the In The Trenches With Ryan Roxie podcast features special guest, and Skid Row vocalist, Erik Grönwall. Don't miss the live premiere on Ryan Roxie's official YouTube channel on Friday, September 2nd at at 12 pm EST.

In The Trenches With Ryan Roxie is a podcast hosted by Alice Cooper guitarist Ryan Roxie. The show features in-depth conversations with the world's hardest working musicians and entertainers... the ones that grind, the ones that commit, the ones who make their dreams come true... in the trenches.

Earlier this summer, Skid Row released a new song and video from their upcoming Nick Raskulinecz-produced album, The Gang's All Here, available everywhere October 14 via earMUSIC. "Tear It Down" is everything fans ever loved about Skid Row all in one - swaggering vocals, a signature guitar riff, groove to burn, and a call to action.

"'Tear It Down' is about breaking down barriers. Because coexisting isn't about building walls; it's about getting rid of them," says bassist Rachel Bolan.

The video, which was produced by Take 2 Productions/Rosey Media, was filmed in the band's home state of New Jersey, and perfectly captures the raw and gritty nature of Skid Row's music.

It's cliché to say that a band has all their lives to write a first album. The truth is that they spend the rest of their lives trying to understand how they did it. The Gang's All Here is the octane of an attitude that's been festering since the band formed in 1986. Producer Nick Raskulinecz lit a creative wildfire by challenging them to deconstruct good ideas and rebuild them into something even better, something timeless. He became the arbiter of their legacy, daring them to revert to instinct and be the same rambunctious kids who made their first two albums.

There is no time for waiting around - "Tear it Down!"

The Gang's All Here - you, the band, and the attitude of being forever wild and young at heart. The song will rekindle everything you felt that first time you heard the band. It's like the first time you heard Skid Row - all over again. Better work up the money because someone is getting busted.

The Gang's All Here album can be pre-ordered here.

The Gang's All Here tracklisting:

"Hell Or High Water"

"The Gang's All Here"

"Not Dead Yet"

"Time Bomb"

"Resurrected"

"Nowhere Fast"

"When The Lights Come On"

"Tear It Down"

"October's Song"

"World's On Fire"

"The Gang's All Here: (Official Fan Video):

"The Gang’s All Here" visualizer:

Catch Skid Row on tour across America:

September

9 - Robinsonville, MS - Horseshoe Casino

15 - Lynn, MA - Lynn Auditorium

17 - Salamaca, NY - Senica Casino

23 - Reno, NV - Silver Legacy

October

7 - Ilani Casino - Ridgefield, WA

8 - Shelton, WA - Little Creed Casino

11 - Perry, GA - Georgia National Fair

14 - Bethlehem, PA - Wild Creek Casino

15 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Casino