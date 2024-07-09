SKILLET And SEETHER Announce Fall 2024 Co-Headline Tour

Two of the rock scene's biggest acts of the past two decades, Seether and Skillet, are headed out on the road together this fall. The tour kicks off on September 17 in Asheville, NC and runs through October 20 in Minneapolis, MN. All dates are below.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, July 12, at 10 AM, local time, with various pre-sales set to begin on Wednesday, July 10 at 10 AM, local time. Get tickets at skillet.com and seether.com/.

"We're really stoked about the upcoming tour - we've put together a killer package! It's always nice to tour with bands that you're a fan of and that bring it live. Co-headlining with Skillet is going to be a blast; we'll have to bring our A Game. It should be a great show," states Seether.

Skillet, one of the best-selling multi-platinum rock bands of the 21st century, as well as being two-time Grammy Award-nominated and members of the Pandora Billionaires Club members, are excited to hit the road again. "We're glad to be back on the road with our friends in Seether again. We've talked about going out together for a while, but after we played a show together this summer that drew big numbers, we knew it was time," says Skillet.

Tour dates:

September

17 - Asheville, NC - ExploreAsheville.com Arena

19 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion

20 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

21 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center

23 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE Outdoors

24 - Chicago, IL - Radius

27 - Huntington, WV - Marshall Health Network Arena

October

2 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre

3 - St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park

5 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall Lawn

6 - Dallas, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

8 - Lubbock, TX - Lonestar Events Center

9 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel ABQ

11 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheatre

15 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom

18 - Omaha, NE - The Astro Amphitheater

19 - Des Moines, IA - Vibrant Music Hall

20 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory