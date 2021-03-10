SKILLET Announce Spring 2021 Drive-In Theater Tour

Skillet, one of the best-selling rock bands of the 21st century who have garnered two Grammy nominations and are a member of the Pandora Billionaires Club, have announced spring 2021 tour dates.

Building on the previous success of the Drive-In Theater Tour, Awakening Events has confirmed the fourth package of the 2021 series. Skillet, along with Jordan Feliz and Colton Dixon, will embark on a 21-city tour beginning April 22 in Mitchell, IN and wrapping up on May 23 in Chaffee, MO. The tour will make stops in Alabama, Virginia, Florida, South Carolina, Arkansas, and more.

All dates on the Drive-In Theater Tour will comply with local guidelines related to COVID-19. Tickets for the tour will again be sold by the car load* (up to 6 people per car) and will be available for purchase at 12 PM ET Friday, March 12. A full list of cities, dates, and tickets for the tour is available here. The dates are also posted below.

*Please note that some dates on the tour will NOT be at a drive-in theater. In these shows, billed as "An Evening Under The Stars," seating may be sold in pods or other socially distanced configurations. Please see event listings for full details.

The Drive-In Theater Tour, supported by K-Love Radio, AiR1 Radio, and Food for the Hungry, is exclusively produced by Awakening Events.

Additionally, Skillet will host a live Instagram chat on Friday, March 12 at 2 PM EST to catch up with fans and answer any questions they may have.

Skillet's latest album Victorious: The Aftermath out is out now.

Dates:

April

22 – Mitchell, IN – Holiday Drive-In

23 – Knox, IN – Melody Drive-In Theatre

24 – Middle Point, OH – Van-Del Drive-In

25 – Versailles, IN – Bel-Air Drive-In

29 – Albertville, AL – Sand Mountain Amphitheater

30 – Sparta, TN – Sparta Drive-In

May

1 – Marion, VA – Park Place Drive In Theater

2 – Athens, TN – Swingin’ Midway Drive-In

4 – Beaufort, SC – Highway 21 Drive-In

5 – Albemarle, NC – Badin Road Drive-In

6 - Roanoke Rapids, NC - I-95 Drive-In at Roanoke Rapids Theatre

8 - Destin, FL- Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village

13 - Guin, AL - Blue Moon Drive-In

14 - Bald Knob, AR - Grayson Farms Amphitheater

15 - Marshall, AR - Kenda Drive-In Theater

16 - Fayetteville, AR - 112 Drive-In

18 - Carthage, MO - 66 Drive-In

19 - Wichita, KS - Starlite Drive-In

20 - Tulsa, OK - Admiral Twin

22 - Cadet, MO - Starlite Drive-In

23 - Chaffee, MO - Rock 'N' Roll Drive-In