SKILLET Premier Music Video For WWE Elimination Chamber Theme Song "Psycho In My Head"

17x platinum, Grammy-nominated rock band, Skillet, have released the music video for "Psycho In My Head", their current Active Rock track and WWE's “Elimination Chamber" theme song. Check it out below:

Skillet will wrap the Rock Resurrection Tour this Sunday at the Wiltern in Los Angeles with co-headliner Theory Of A Deadman and special guest Saint Asonia. In high demand throughout its 25 city run, the tour was raising capacities weekly amidst a multitude of sold out shows including Milwaukee, Detroit, Cleveland, Green Bay, Reading and more.

Next the band will head oversees for their spring 2023 European Day of Destiny Tour. Embarking on a 21-city trek, the tour will kick off April 14 in Manchester, UK, and feature opening acts Like A Storm and Eva Under Fire, The tour will run through May 14 and hit major European markets including London, Brussels, Paris, Berlin, Copenhagen, Zurich, Milan and Prague.

Starting Friday, Skillet are offering limited VIP upgrades on their international tour that will include a M&G, photo with the band, early entry and a signed 8x10. VIP upgrades are available here.

(Photo - Jimmy Fontaine for Atlantic Records)