SKILLET - "Psycho In My Head" Named Theme Song For WWE's Elimination Chamber

17x platinum, Grammy-nominated rock band Skillet's new Active Rock track, "Psycho In My Head" has been named the theme song for WWE's Elimination Chamber, one of their most popular annual events. Known for its unique headline match inside a giant pod structure, the Premium Live Event will take place on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada.

Skillet's Dominion: Day Of Destiny (Deluxe Edition), the companion to Dominion, one of the highest charting rock and metal albums of 2022, releases February 17th and features five new tracks including "Psycho In My Head" and "Finish Line", featuring Adam Gontier (formerly of Three Days Grace) from Saint Asonia. The latter is already a streaming hit with nearly 50 million global streams to date.

Tracklisting (*denotes new track):

"Surviving The Game"

"Standing In The Storm"

"Dominion"

"Valley Of Death"

"Beyond Incredible"

"Destiny"

"Refuge"

"Shout Your Freedom"

"Destroyer"

"Forever Or The End"

"Ignite"

"White Horse"

"Crossfire"*

"Psycho In My Head"*

"Finish Line" (with Adam Gontier)*

"Unbreakable Soul"*

"The Defiant"*

Skillet and Theory Of A Deadman have announced the co-headlining Rock Resurrection Tour, with support from Saint Asonia, which kicks off on February 17th in Gary, Indiana and runs through March 26th, wrapping in Los Angeles.

The 25-date trek includes stops in Milwaukee, Detroit, Boston, Cleveland, St. Louis, Dallas, Denver, Phoenix, and more.

"We're super stoked to be touring with our good friends in Skillet and Saint Asonia this winter," shares Theory of a Deadman front man Tyler Connolly. "We're also really looking forward to playing new material for our fans!!"

"We are so excited to be touring with our friends from Theory again!," says Skillet's John Cooper. "It's been several years since our last tour together, and this time we are also joined by our friends in Saint Asonia. We are looking forward to kicking off 2023 the right way by joining forces for a super-charged rock show! Panheads get ready!"

Tour dates:

February

17 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Live

18 - Green Bay, WI - EPIC Event Center

19 - East Moline, IL - The Rust Belt

21 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom Club Stage

22 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

24 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena - Theater

25 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

26 - Bangor, ME - Cross Insurance Center

March

1 - Rochester, NY - Main Street Armory

3 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

4 - Mt. Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino - Theatre

5 - Cincinnati, OH - AJB Music Center

7 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl**

8 - Pikeville, KY -Appalachian Wireless Arena

10 - St Louis, MO - The Factory

11 - Springfield, MO - Shrine Mosque

12 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater

14 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

15 - Dallas, TX - The Factory

17 - Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre

18 - Omaha, NE - Baxter Arena

19 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

22 - Phoenix, AZ - First Arizona Federal Theater

24 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort - Grand Theatre

25 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live

26 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

(Photo - Jimmy Fontaine for Atlantic Records)