SKILLET's JOHN COOPER To Appear On Special FOX & Friends From Talladega Super Speedway This Sunday

John Cooper, lead-singer/bassist for the 12x-platinum and Grammy-nominated rock band, Skillet, will join FOX & Friends this Sunday, April 24, for a special broadcast live from the Talladega Super Speedway during NASCAR's Geico 500 Race.

Now a best-selling author and podcaster as well, Cooper will also lead the Motor Racing Outreach (MRO) Chapel Service for drivers that afternoon before the race begins.

"This is my first-ever NASCAR race, and I'm so pumped!," he says. "It will be so awesome to see Pete [Hegseth], Will [Cain] and Rachel [Campos-Duffy] in person finally as well, and not on zoom! Can't wait!"

Skillet recently wrapped a headline run for Winter Jam 2022 across the US, and after postponing twice due to COVID, will finally return to Europe for a summer trek of eight countries, including Austria, France, Italy, Switzerland and the UK.

Unfortunately, previously scheduled dates in both the Ukraine and Russia had to be cancelled. The band recently posted a video on their socials showing their support for Ukraine with footage from previous tour dates in the country.

Skillet has amassed a rabid international fanbase throughout their career, selling out arenas in 26 countries and four continents. For all Skillet tour info, visit Skillet.com.

(Top photo - Jimmy Fontaine for Atlantic Records)