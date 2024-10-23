SKILLET Support Hurricane Relief Efforts + Share New Single "Ash In The Wind"; Lyric Video

Skillet are offering an exclusive limited run of "All That Matters" and "Ash In The Wind" tees with 100% of all funds going toward Hurricane Relief efforts across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The band will make donations to Samaritan's Purse and its work across the five-state region.

"We are heartbroken to see the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton," the band said in a statement. "We have played shows in some of the cities that were hit and they are special places for us. We are partnering with organizations who have boots on the ground, helping get those who are impacted the long-term resources they need."

Order a t-shirt here.

This past Friday, the band released their latest focus track, "Ash In The Wind," from the upcoming album, Revolution, out November 1. The song received a very warm welcome, debuting at #1 on the iTunes All-Songs chart. Watch a lyric video for the song below, and pre-order the new album here.

Revolution is expected to only extend Skillet's formidable legacy. As of 2024, the band have received two Grammy Award nominations, picked up a Billboard Music Award, and landed three albums in the Top 5 of the Billboard 200. Selling over 22 million units worldwide with over 24 billion global streams to date, Skillet have notched multi-platinum, platinum, or gold RIAA certifications for a total of 12 singles and four full-length albums. Their latest RIAA Gold certifications just hit this summer with the tracks "Legendary" and "Stars." Not to mention, they have regularly attracted 10 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone, boasting "one of the most-streamed rock songs of all-time" with the 5x-platinum "Monster."

Next week, Skillet will embark on their first-ever tour of the Middle East. The band will be playing in Turkey, Kazakhstan, United Arab Emirates, and more. Dates and tickets for all shows are now available at Skillet.com.

Revolution tracklisting:

"Showtime"

"Unpopular"

"All That Matters"

"Not Afraid"

"Revolution"

"Ash In The Wind"

"Fire Inside Of Me"

"Defector"

"Happy Wedding Day"(Song)

"Death Defier"

"All That Matters" visualizer:

"Unpopular" video:

(Photo - Jimmy Fontaine)