SKILLET To Release "Surviving The Game" Single In September

Skillet has announced their long-awaited, first single in over a year, "Surviving The Game" (Atlantic). The track will be sent to Active Rock radio and available on all DSPs as well as the Skillet.com webstore on September 15. Fans can pre-save the single here.

Produced by Kevin Churko (Ozzy Osbourne, Papa Roach, Disturbed) and written by John Cooper, Korey Cooper, Churko and Kane Churko, the track is one John Cooper describes as a rally cry for the future and getting through the tough times the world is and has been experiencing.

"Our new song 'Surviving The Game' makes me feel like a bull about to come out of the gate," he says. "Within the first 30 seconds of the song you’re taken on a journey that begins with uncertainty and trepidation and leads to an explosion of energy and life. That sums up how I see the future. This has been a tough season, and we are not yet through the storm. We need hope, we need grit, and we will survive. I hope that when people hear “Surviving The Game” it will be the song they’ve been waiting for."

"Surviving The Game" is the first single from a to-be-announced full-length studio project coming this fall, which will follow Skillet's amazing track record of two RIAA certified multi-platinum albums, two Gold Albums, five RIAA certified multi-platinum singles, and four gold singles.

This fall Skillet will headline 24 shows with Adelitas Way as main support as well as Eva Under Fire. The trek, dubbed The Aftermath Tour, kicks off September 12 in Chicago and runs through October 22 in St. Louis. A limited quantity of VIP packages are available as well, which include a ticket, pre-show Q&A and trivia contest hosted by Skillet, and exclusive merchandise. All dates are below and tickets are available here.

Tour dates:

September

12 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

14 - Cleveland, OH - Venue TBA

15 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

18 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

19 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

21 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

22 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

25 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

28 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

29 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

October

1 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre

2 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

5 - Colorado Springs, CO - Pikes Peak Center

6 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

9 - Boise, ID - Venue TBA

11 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

12 - Kennewick, WA - Toyota Center

14 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

15 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

16 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove of Anaheim

17 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

19 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater

21 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

22 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

(Photo - Jimmy Fontaine for Atlantic Records)