SKILLS Feat. MR. BIG, NIGHT RANGER, GIANT, ELECTRIC MOB Members Release "Blame It On The Night" Music Video

Frontiers Music Srl will release Different Worlds, the debut album from Skills, on May 13. Skills features the lineup of vocalist Renan Zonta (Electric Mob), guitarist Brad Gillis (Night Ranger, Ozzy Osbourne), bassist Billy Sheehan (Mr. Big, The Winery Dogs, Sons Of Apollo), and drummer David Huff (Giant).

The band has released a video for the song "Blame It On The Night". Watch the clip below, and pre-order/save Different Worlds on CD/Color Vinyl/Digital here.

Skills: "an ability to do an activity or job well, especially because you have practiced it". In the perfect extension of the meaning of the word, Skills is an amazing new band put together from the vision of Frontiers President and A&R director Serafino Perugino. Cocky name for a band? Sure, but when said band features the eye-popping line-up of vocalist Renan Zonta, guitarist Brad Gillis, bassist Billy Sheehan, and drummer David Huff, then a little bravado is probably in order. Skills brings together the worlds of old and new in hard rock for a stunning debut album.

As is everyone who has heard him sing, Perugino was blown away by the abilities of Brazilian singer Renan Zonta upon first hearing him. Knowing how much Renan loves classic '80s hard rock, Perugino thought it would be cool to pair him with some monster players from that era. After sharing clips and music of Renan with some of the most outstanding musicians from the era, all of whom agreed that Renan’s talent is undeniable, a new musical beast was born with Brad Gillis, Billy Sheehan, and David Huff joining the fold.

In Skills, you have a singer whose vocal range is stunning and can mix the extension and the power of the likes of Glenn Hughes and Sammy Hagar with the expression of Steven Tyler and some David Coverdale thrown in. Along with one of the world's most renowned, prolific bass players, a hugely respected, talented, and stunning guitar player, and an absolutely killer drummer, Skills is a force to be reckoned with. “Different Worlds” is an album which will appeal to the discerning ears of fans of classic ‘80s hard rock/melodic rock.

So go ahead and crank up the volume and enjoy the 'skills' on display from these talented musicians from different eras of killer rock ‘n roll on Different Worlds.

Different Worlds tracklisting:

"Escape Machine"

"Blame It On The Night"

"Different Worlds"

"Losing The Track"

"Writings On The Wall"

"Show Me The Way"

"Just When I Needed You"

"Need To Fall"

"Stop The World"

"Hearts Of Stone"

"Don't Break My Heart"

"Blame It On The Night" video:

"Just When I Needed You" video:

"Stop The World" video:

Lineup:

Renan Zonta - Vocals

Brad Gillis - Guitars

Billy Sheehan - Bass

David Huff - Drums

Alessandro Del Vecchio - Keyboards, Backing Vocals