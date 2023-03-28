SKINDRED Announce UK / Ireland Headline Tour And Six KISS Support Shows

In 2023, Skindred - one of the UK's most exciting live acts - celebrate their 25th anniversary with the release of their brand new album, Smile, their eighth long-player and their first for Earache Records.

The band have announced a UK and Ireland headline tour for autumn 2023. Fans can get access to pre-sale tickets (10:00am Wednesday March 29th) with pre-orders of the new album Smile, out August 4th, here. General sale commences at 10am Friday March 31st for the 11-date tour running through October and November this year.



Regarding the tour, drummer Arya Goggin says, "There is a lot to Smile about when it comes to this tour! We are taking out an amazing new band called BlackGold too. They are bringing Nu Metal back and I think ‘Dred fans will love them. Go check ‘em out!"





Ahead of the autumn shows, Skindred are set to be igniting moshpits and stages in coming months as they headline both Takedown and Dominion Festivals in the UK before heading out on a massive arena run as Special Guests of American legends KISS (**) on their much-anticipated farewell tour.



The band will also be bringing their unparalleled live set to the main stages of 2000 Trees and Maid Of Stone Festivals in the UK, plus special appearances at various other key European festivals this summer including the likes of Wacken Open Air, With Full Force Festival, NovaRock and Grasspop to name but a few.

Spring / summer tour dates are as follows:

April

8 - Portsmouth, UK - Takedown Festival *

May

7 - Durham, UK - Dominion Festival *

June

3 - Plymouth, UK - Home Park Stadium **

5 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena **

6 - Newcastle, UK - Utilita Arena **

7 - Nickelsdorf, Austria - Novarock Festival

July

5 - London, UK - The O2 **

7 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena **

8 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro **

9 - Cheltenham, UK - 2000 Trees Festival

23 - Maidstone, UK - Maid Of Stone Festival

August

2 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

* festival headliner

** KISS special guests

From the hard-hitting "Gimme That Boom" to the pop-reggae triumph of "L.O.V.E. (Smile Please)", these two sides of the album, ranging from joy to rage and love to fury, suggest that Smile is going to be hailed as the band's masterpiece; an album that brings together all facets of Skindred's music - from reggae to metal, rock to pop, dub to electro - into the most mind-expanding and potent collection of songs, designed to melt stereos around the world when it's released summer 2023.

Due on August 4, you can pre-order the album here. Check out a video for the single, "Set Fazers", below.

Tracklisting:

"Our Religion"

"Gimme That Boom"

"Set Fazers"

"Life That's Free"

"If I Could"

"L.O.V.E. (Smile Please)"

"This Appointed Love"

"Black Stars"

"State Of The Union"

"Addicted"

"Mama"

"Unstoppable"

"Set Fazers" video: