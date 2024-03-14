SKINDRED Release "Our Religion" Music Video

UK bashers, Skindred, have released a video for "Our Religion", the opening track of their latest album, Smile, released last year via Earache Records.

A message states: "Ahead of Skindred playing Wembley tomorrow night, and Manchester tonight, and Birmingham on Saturday, we wanted to share this rehearsal room footage of the band performing 'Our Religion' from their new album Smile (filmed by Steve Clarke). For those of you travelling to see the band at Wembley tomorrow by car, leave early as the M25 is closed, or even better jump on a train. Finally there are still some tickets left for the show - grab them quickly from Ticketmaster."

Tracklisting:

"Our Religion"

"Gimme That Boom"

"Set Fazers"

"Life That's Free"

"If I Could"

"L.O.V.E. (Smile Please)"

"This Appointed Love"

"Black Stars"

"State Of The Union"

"Addicted"

"Mama"

"Unstoppable"

"If I Could" visualizer:

"Set Fazers" video:

"Unstoppable"