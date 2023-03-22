SKINDRED Release "Set Fazers" Music Video; Smile Album To Arrive In August

In 2023, Skindred - one of the UK's most exciting live acts - celebrate their 25th anniversary with the release of their brand new album, Smile, their eighth long-player and their first for Earache Records.

From the hard-hitting "Gimme That Boom" to the pop-reggae triumph of "L.O.V.E. (Smile Please)", these two sides of the album, ranging from joy to rage and love to fury, suggest that Smile is going to be hailed as the band's masterpiece; an album that brings together all facets of Skindred's music - from reggae to metal, rock to pop, dub to electro - into the most mind-expanding and potent collection of songs, designed to melt stereos around the world when it's released summer 2023.

Due on August 4, you can pre-order the album here. Check out a video for the single, "Set Fazers", below.

Tracklisting:

"Our Religion"

"Gimme That Boom"

"Set Fazers"

"Life That's Free"

"If I Could"

"L.O.V.E. (Smile Please)"

"This Appointed Love"

"Black Stars"

"State Of The Union"

"Addicted"

"Mama"

"Unstoppable"

"Set Fazers" video: