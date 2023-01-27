SKINNER Releases "How Many Ways I Can Die" Single; Audio

Skinner, the solo band featuring "The Metal Chameleon" Norman Skinner, have released a new single, “How Many Ways I Can Die”, from the upcoming album The Dark Design, which is to be released later this year.

Norman Skinner comments: “This was the first piece of music I had received from guitarist Abel III and was one of the 1st few to ultimately be written for the new album. An absolutely rocking track that blends heaviness and melody which is what I was going for when putting this new album together. The song describes the feeling of learning that one was manipulated and ultimately betrayed in a relationship and the crushing feeling that follows.”

“How Many Ways I Can Die” features performances by:

Vocals: Norman Skinner

Guitars: Abel III

Bass: Jim Pegram

Drums: Noe Luna

Keys: Aaron Robitsch

Mixed & Mastered by Zack Ohren (Castle Ultimate Productions)

Earlier this month, Skinner released their fist single & lyric video, for the song "In Silence“. Check it out below: