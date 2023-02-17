SKINNER Releases Single, Lyric Video “Wicked Whys”

February 17, 2023, 10 minutes ago

news heavy metal skinner norman skinner

SKINNER Releases Single, Lyric Video “Wicked Whys”

Skinner, the solo band featuring "The Metal Chameleon" Norman Skinner have released a third single & lyric video for their song “Wicked Whys” from the upcoming album The Dark Design which is to be released spring 2023.

Norman Skinner comments:

“I had planned to release a few singles and videos off the album and this song was one of the top choices from the beginning. It’s a very straight-ahead rocking tune with a lot of great melody and a catchy chorus. The song itself is about discovering one is in a relationship with a very dishonest and manipulative person. However, when trying to exit the relationship the other person suddenly says the right words and shows the proper emotions but it’s truly all a façade. In the end it’s hard to comprehend why a person acts the way they do and I’m sure some listeners will be able to relate with this song.

Skinner has released the singles “How Many Ways I Can Die” and “In Silence” and plan to release at least 1 more before the full album is made available.

“Wicked Whys” features performances by:

Vocals: Norman Skinner
Guitars: Abel III
Bass: Jim Pegram
Drums: Noe Luna
Keyboards: Aaron Robitsch

Mixed & Mastered by Zack Ohren (Castle Ultimate Productions).

Previous single "How Many Ways I Can Die":

First single "In Silence":



Featured Audio

MOTÖRHEAD – “Bullet In Your Brain” (Motörhead Music)

MOTÖRHEAD – “Bullet In Your Brain” (Motörhead Music)

Featured Video

MEDEVIL Premieres "Amongst Thieves"

MEDEVIL Premieres "Amongst Thieves"

Latest Reviews