SKINNY PUPPY To Embark On Final Tour In Celebration Of 40th Anniversary This Spring

In celebration of their 40th anniversary, Skinny Puppy will hit the road for the Skinny Puppy: Final Tour featuring special guest Lead Into Gold. Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on April 6 at Aztec Theater in San Antonio making stops across the US in Atlanta, New York, Denver and more before wrapping up in Seattle at Neptune on May 9.

"It’s been 8 long years since we’ve toured and there is no better way to end our run as a group than with a tour celebrating our 40th anniversary. To our west coast fans, don't worry! We'll see you soon!" - Skinny Puppy

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, February 10 at 10 AM, Local on Ticketmaster.com.

Tour dates:

April

6 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

7 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

8 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

10 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

11 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

13 - Atlanta, GA - The Buckhead Theatre

14 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

15 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

17 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Roxian

18 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of the Living Arts

19 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

21 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

23 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

25 - Montreal, QC - The Corona Theater

26 - Toronto, ON - History

28 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

29 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

May

1 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

2 - Lawrence, KS - Liberty Hall

3 - Denver, CO - Summit

4 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

6 - Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House and Event Center

8 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

9 - Seattle, WA - Neptune