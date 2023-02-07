SKINNY PUPPY To Embark On Final Tour In Celebration Of 40th Anniversary This Spring
February 7, 2023, an hour ago
In celebration of their 40th anniversary, Skinny Puppy will hit the road for the Skinny Puppy: Final Tour featuring special guest Lead Into Gold. Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on April 6 at Aztec Theater in San Antonio making stops across the US in Atlanta, New York, Denver and more before wrapping up in Seattle at Neptune on May 9.
"It’s been 8 long years since we’ve toured and there is no better way to end our run as a group than with a tour celebrating our 40th anniversary. To our west coast fans, don't worry! We'll see you soon!" - Skinny Puppy
Tickets go on sale starting Friday, February 10 at 10 AM, Local on Ticketmaster.com.
Tour dates:
April
6 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater
7 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
8 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
10 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution
11 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
13 - Atlanta, GA - The Buckhead Theatre
14 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte
15 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel
17 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Roxian
18 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of the Living Arts
19 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring
21 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
23 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
25 - Montreal, QC - The Corona Theater
26 - Toronto, ON - History
28 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts
29 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
May
1 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore
2 - Lawrence, KS - Liberty Hall
3 - Denver, CO - Summit
4 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
6 - Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House and Event Center
8 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
9 - Seattle, WA - Neptune