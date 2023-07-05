SKULL & CROSSBONES Feat. Former STORMWITCH Members Debut "Sungazer" Music Video

Following their recent signing with Massacre Records, German heavy metal act, Skull & Crossbones, is premiering their upcoming album's title track "Sungazer".

The band's first full-length studio album will be released on September 8, and will be available as CD Digipak, Ltd. Vinyl LP and Digital formats. The pre-sale has just started, here.

"'Sungazer' tells a fictional story - A boy hates his father, therefore can not look in the mirror, because he sees his father in there," the band reveals. "When he became blind, the hatred in him grew, only the look to the sun and its warmth gave him strength to live on. Only after his father died, the hatred begins to fade. So an invisible force from nature gives him the courage to live."

About the musical characteristics of the first Skull & Crossbones single the band says: "It's a classic metal song; great choirs; beautiful, memorable melodies, guitar solos to die for."

The four ex-Stormwitch members Volker Schmietow, Tobi Kipp, Jürgen "Wanschi" Wannenwetsch and Marc Opppold, completed by vocalist Tobi Hübner, pick up where they left off. Skull & Crossbones have dedicated themselves to traditional heavy metal.

Sungazer tracklisting:

"Midnight Fyre"

"Sungazer"

"Manhunter"

"The Invisible Man"

"Tyrant's Rule"

"Nature's Legacy"

"Inner Self"

"Live Your Dreams"

"The Drowned"

"The Traveller"

Skull & Crossbones are:

Tobi Hübner - Vocals

Volker Schmietow - Guitar

Tobi Kipp - Guitar

Jürgen "Wanschi" Wannenwetsch - Bass

Marc Oppold - Drums

(Photo - Michael Vetter)