SKULL & CROSSBONES Feat. Former STORMWITCH Members Sign With Massacre Records, Reveal Album Details

Skull & Crossbones have announced a worldwide signing with Massacre Records. Their upcoming, first full-length studio album, entitled Sungazer, will be released on September 8.

The band's debut will be coming out as CD Digipak, Ltd. Vinyl LP and Digital formats, the pre-save is now available here.

The four ex-Stormwitch members Volker Schmietow, Tobi Kipp, Jürgen "Wanschi" Wannenwetsch and Marc Opppold, completed by vocalist Tobi Hübner, pick up where they left off. Skull & Crossbones have dedicated themselves to traditional heavy metal.

"While I was a co-founder and the bassist of Stormwitch for many years, it was time for something new. After the successful album 'Bound to the witch', in which I was significantly involved with Volker, Tobi and Marc, we decided to start over. Skull & Crossbones was born,“ Jürgen Wannenwetsch reveals. "With our new singer Tobi Hübner came the voice and creativity that really pushed us again. We're all into melodic old school metal. The result is an album that we at S&C are not the only ones who are 100% convinced of. With Marc Ayerle, who is responsible for the great sound of the record, and the whole team at Massacre Records, we found the right support for Sungazer. We are excited to see where the path will lead us together with our fans."

Tobi Hübner adds: "After the songwriting process and completing our new album "Sungazer", I'm very happy about the deal with Massacre Records and I'm curious what our fans will have to say about our work. We're definitely very proud of it!"

Sungazer tracklisting:

"Midnight Fyre"

"Sungazer"

"Manhunter"

"The Invisible Man"

"Tyrant's Rule"

"Nature's Legacy"

"Inner Self"

"Live Your Dreams"

"The Drowned"

"The Traveller"

Skull & Crossbones are:

Tobi Hübner - Vocals

Volker Schmietow - Guitar

Tobi Kipp - Guitar

Jürgen "Wanschi" Wannenwetsch - Bass

Marc Oppold - Drums

(Photo - Michael Vetter)