SKULL FIST Land On Germany's Album Charts For The First Time With Paid In Full

Toronto-based heavy metal trio Skull Fist recently released their new album, Paid In Full, via Atomic Fire Records. The band has landed in the German album charts for the first time ever, hitting #52.

Paid In Full was recorded at Vespa Studios, and mixed by Chris Snow and Eric Rats. Harry Hess mastered the album. The band recently released this video, shot during the recording of the drums for the song, "Long Live The Fist":

Says the band in regards to "Long Live The Fist": "It's weird as balls releasing one track for a new album, you'll hear this and assume what the rest of the album sounds like, haha, this one does that sort of formula we've done on previous records, some speed metal, some heavy metal, some hard rock and some caveman riffs. I think you guys will find the record to be just slightly heavier than previous ones. But we're obviously biased, haha. Stoked on seeing how you nutters feel about it all!"

Since their leggy beginnings in 2006, dungeon keeper Zach Schottler and his ruthlessly shredding gang of reckless accomplices have released three archetypal heavy metal almanacs, eaten more dust than is good for their health, endured hardships (henceforth called shitty business partners) and propped up countless beers in countless bars in countless cities. Now, after 15 years on behalf of steel, Zach Schottler is really turning up the heat with the uniquely titled Paid In Full, a heavy metal wonder of the defiant middle-finger variety. With head held high, pockets empty and just enough gas in the tank to make it to the next show, Skull Fist have just officially won 2022. Paid In Full is heavy metal in all its glory and splendour: skillfully - unleashed - wide-legged. Written at home and recorded at Vespa Studios near Toronto, Paid In Full encompasses his sonic efforts of the past two years: tales of steel and legends from the underworld.

Tracklisting:

"Paid In Full"

"Long Live The Fist"

"Crush Kill Destroy"

"Blackout"

"Madman"

"For The Last Time"

"Heavier than Metal"

"Warrior Of The North"

"Long Live The Fist" video:

Skull Fist lineup:

Zach Slaughter - vocals, guitar

Casey Guest - bass

JJ Tartaglia - drums

(Photo - Sharon Ehman)