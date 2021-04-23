SKULL REVENGE Release New Single "My Revenge" Feat. SORCERER, THERION Members; Lyric Video Streaming

Skull Revenge have released their new single, "My Revenge". Watch a lyric video for the song below.

Skull Revenge is the name of the new born music project within the hard rock/heavy metal genre. The founder and the co-producer of this project have a vision to mix heavier guitars that many relate to growl or scream vocals, but instead have really clean melodic voices over it.

"Its not inventing the wheel again, its just about creating great hard rock/heavy metal," says Tobias Flensburg. "The foundation of Skull Revenge is a collaboration between Swedish and Norwegian musicians and producers but is not limited to these countries. We are always on the look out for new talent that we think can enhance the music experience further. We handpick vocals and other talents for every new single to match the song and to bring the emotion and soul for just that song.

The lineup:

Tore Fagerheim - Guitars/Bass

Tobias Flensburg - Drums

Anders Engberg (Sorcerer) - Lead Vocals

Christian Vidal (Therion) - Solo Guitarist

Mathias Rosen - Keyboards

Conny Welen - Lyrics