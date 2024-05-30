SKULLDOZER Release Official Lyric Video For "Thy Enemies Driven Before Me"

American death metal juggernaut, Skulldozer, recently announced their partnership with Wormholedeath for the reissue of their debut album, Non Stop Ruthless Crushing. which was released on May 3rd. They have released an official lyric video for "Thy Enemies Driven Before Me", taken from the record. Check it out below.

With thunderous grooves and a relentless onslaught of old-school death metal, Non-Stop Ruthless Crushing is a testament to Skulldozer's uncompromising sonic assault. Originally unleashed in 2023, this reissue breathes new life into a classic, delivering groovy hooks and traditional death metal punch with a heavy dose of southern sludge.

In a statement from the band, the members express profound gratitude for the opportunity to work with Wormholedeath: "Skulldozer is eternally grateful and honored to sign with Wormholedeath Records for the release of our debut album, Non Stop Ruthless Crushing. We are so excited to work with such a great label that will help us make 2024 a grand slam year. Huge thanks to Max, Carlo, and all at Wormholedeath for this amazing opportunity. Huge thanks to our manager Paul Andrejack of (EMG) Extreme Management Group. Huge thanks to all of our fans and supporters who continue to be a positive driving force. We love you all. Looking forward to crush your town in 2024."

Tracklisting:

"Non Stop Ruthless Crushing"

"Thy Enemies Driven Before Me"

"Kingdom Ossuarium"

"Hatesworn Shitstorm"

"Scum Beneath The Skin"

"Wolves Amongst Sheeple"

"Bastards Of Zeus"

"Bow To None"

"Deathblessed"

"Skullfucking Domination"