SKY EMPIRE Feat. JEFF SCOTT SOTO Release New Studio Album; Full Audio Stream Available

Sky Empire, the renowned progressive metal band hailing from the UK, have released their sophomore studio album, The Shifting Tectonic Plates Of Power - Part 1, via Swedish label, ViciSolum Productions.

Stream the entire album here, and below. Order the album here.

Drawing inspiration from legendary bands such as Deep Purple, Rainbow, YES, Rush, and Journey, as well as modern metal and progressive acts like Iron Maiden, Pantera, Dream Theater, and Symphony X, Sky Empire has crafted a unique musical identity that appeals to a wide range of listeners.

Produced by the band's mastermind, Drazic Lecutier, and mastered at the prestigious Abbey Road Studios by Sean Magee (known for his work with Iron Maiden, Rush, The Beatles, Journey, and more), this album is a testament to the band's commitment to delivering a top-notch sonic experience. Featuring Jeff Scott Soto (Yngwie J. Malmsteen, Talisman, Journey) on vocals, the band has succeeded in creating an album that will certainly appeal to fans of the progressive heavy rock/metal of the '70s, '80s and '90s, but also to fans of the new-age equilibrism of prog artists like Tesseract, Haken or Vola.

Tracklisting:

"Prolegomenon: The Encomium Of Creation"

"On The Shores Of Hallowed Haven"

"The Emissary"

"Into My Father's Eyes"

"Wayfarer"

"The Last Days Of Planet Fantasy"

"House Of Cards"

Album stream:

The Shifting Tectonic Plates of Power – Part One by Sky Empire

"Wayfarer" video:

Lineup:

Jeff Scott Soto - Vocals

Daz Lecutier - Guitars

Remi Jalabert - Drums, Percussion

Tom Hobson - Keyboards

Dan Jones – Bass