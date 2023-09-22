SKY EMPIRE Featuring Vocalist JEFF SCOTT SOTO Release New Single / Video "Wayfarer"; New Album Details Revealed

Sky Empire, the renowned progressive metal band hailing from the UK, have released a brand new music video for their latest single "Wayfarer". The track is taken from their upcoming album, The Shifting Tectonic Plates Of Power - Part 1, which will be coming out on October 27 via Swedish label, ViciSolum Productions.

"Wayfarer" is 10 minutes of pure musical excellence with Jeff Scott Soto's (Yngwie J. Malmsteen, Talisman, Journey) powerful vocals as icing on the cake. The song is available on all major digital platforms and you can watch the video below.

For Sky Empire's upcoming album, Jeff Scott Soto has taken over the position as vocalist, and with The Shifting Tectonic Plates POf Power - Part One, the band has succeeded in creating an album that will surely appeal to fans of '70s, '80s and '90s progressive heavy rock/metal, but also to the fans of the new age spotless equilibrium of prog-artists, like Tesseract, Haken or Vola.

The album was produced by band mastermind Drazic Lecutier and mastered at Abbey Roads studios by Sean Magee (Iron Maiden, Rush, Beatles, Journery, etc.). It is for pre-order at this location.

Tracklist:

"Prolegomenon: The Encomium of Creation"

"On The Shores of Hallowed Haven"

"The Emissary"

"Into My Father's Eyes"

"Wayfarer"

"The Last Days of Planet Fantasy"

"House of Cards"



Line-Up:

Jeff Scott Soto - Vocals

Daz Lecutier - Guitars

Remi Jalabert - Drums, Percussion

Tom Hobson - Keyboards

Dan Jones – Bass