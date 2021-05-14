SKYEYE – Second Trailer For Soldiers Of Light Album Streaming

Slovenian heavy metal prodigy, SkyEye, will release their second studio album, Soldiers Of Light, on June 25 via Reaper Entertainment. A second album trailer has been issued for the record; watch below:

Unique and powerful vocals combined with raw and melodic guitar riffs give the band its signature heavy metal sound, reminiscent of other major representatives of the genre, like Iron Maiden, Saxon or Judas Priest.

The album was produced in summer 2020 by producer Grega Smola Crnkovič and was mastered by Boban Milunović who is known in the hard & heavy scene for his work with Graveworm, Belphegor, Jack Frost and many more.

Album artwork by Aleksandar Živanov:

Tracklisting:

“The Arrival”

“King Of The Skies”

“Soldiers Of Light”

“Constellation”

“Brothers Under The Same Sun”

“In Saecula Saeculorum”

“Son Of God”

“Detonate”

“Eternal Starlight”

“Chernobyl”

"Constellation":

Trailer #1