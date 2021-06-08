SKYEYE - Soldiers Of Light Track-By-Track Trailer Available: Part 1

Slovenian heavy metal prodigy, SkyEye, will release their second studio album, Soldiers Of Light, on June 25 via Reaper Entertainment. Today, the band presents the first track-by-track video for the upcoming album. Check it out below.

The band states: "Soldiers of Light are we the people, who bring joy and positive energy to the world and who treat the people and other living creatures with respect. Yes, we the band members are Soldiers of Light or at least we aspire to become one. There is so much bullshit in the world right now and actually shocking, distorted and negative 'breaking' news are more profitable and are spreading faster than the truth and common sense. Sadly we can see nowadays, that the truth is dying, the world is falling apart and we the people are more divided than ever. That's why we need to let the light back into our lives. SkyEye's torch is glowing in the dark to cast out the shadows from people's lives with music. Because music is the healer and 'We are the soldiers of light with no weapons to fight, just shining, just shining. Knowledge is God, God in us all. Wisdom is heaven on Earth.' So yeah, the song carries the positive message, the triumph over negativity, the victory of light over dark.

Unique and powerful vocals combined with raw and melodic guitar riffs give the band its signature heavy metal sound, reminiscent of other major representatives of the genre, like Iron Maiden, Saxon or Judas Priest.

The album was produced in summer 2020 by producer Grega Smola Crnkovič and was mastered by Boban Milunović who is known in the hard & heavy scene for his work with Graveworm, Belphegor, Jack Frost and many more.

Album artwork by Aleksandar Živanov:

Tracklisting:

“The Arrival”

“King Of The Skies”

“Soldiers Of Light”

“Constellation”

“Brothers Under The Same Sun”

“In Saecula Saeculorum”

“Son Of God”

“Detonate”

“Eternal Starlight”

“Chernobyl”

“Soldiers Of Light”

"Constellation":