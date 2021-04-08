SKYEYE To Release Soldiers Of Light Album In June; "Constellation" Music Video Streaming

Slovenian heavy metal prodigy, SkyEye, just announced the release of their second studio album, Soldiers Of Light, on June 25 via Reaper Entertainment.

Unique and powerful vocals combined with raw and melodic guitar riffs give the band its signature heavy metal sound, reminiscent of other major representatives of the genre, like Iron Maiden, Saxon or Judas Priest.

The album was produced in summer 2020 by producer Grega Smola Crnkovič and was mastered by Boban Milunović who is known in the hard & heavy scene for his work with Graveworm, Belphegor, Jack Frost and many more.

The guys also reveal the cover artwork of the new album. It was done by Aleksandar Živanov.

The band states: "We are happy to announce that two years of hard work is finally packed into 57 heavy metal minutes. Our second album titled Soldiers Of Light is finished! The old saying goes "never change the winning horse". That's why we once again collaborated with our producer and mix engineer Grega Smola Crnkovič, who also produced our debut album the Digital God. We wanted our album to sound huge and modern without losing the soul, the rock 'n roll side of metal by not being overcompressed and overproduced. Album sounds fantastic thanks to Grega and our mastering engineer Boban Milunović, which did phenomenal work. There are eight songs on the album and two instrumental tracks. Each song tells its own story. We covered many different themes. From asteroid approaching the Earth (Detonate) to a story about child molestation by a pedophile priest (Son of God) to an epic 15 minutes long song about the nuclear disaster in Chernobyl. The artwork was based upon the title song Soldiers Of Light and was done by Aleksandar Živanov who is also known for his fabulous work with Metaldays festival. We just gave him the lyrics with some basic instructions and we immediately fell in love with the artwork. Very powerful and symbolic, in your face kind of a positive burst of energy. Sadly we can see nowadays, that the truth is dying, the world is falling apart and we the people are more divided than ever. That's why we need to let the light back into our lives. SkyEye's torch is glowing in the dark to cast out the shadows from people's lives with music. Because music is the healer and "we are the Soldiers Of Light with no weapons to fight, just shinning, just shining. Knowledge is God, God in us all. Wisdom is heaven on Earth. We are proud of our new album and can not wait for you to hear it!"

The band has already released the first harbinger of the album, in the form of the single "Constellation". Check out the official music video for the song below: