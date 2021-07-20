SLASH And Epiphone Present "The Slash Collection"; Video

Epiphone and Slash are proud to present "The Slash Collection". Part of the Inspired by Gibson Collection, it celebrates influential guitars Slash has used during his career, inspiring multiple generations of players around the world.

Perfect for every stage and players of all levels, the Epiphone Slash Collection features multiple electric guitars including the Epiphone Slash Les Paul Standard finished in Appetite Burst, November Burst, Anaconda Burst, and Vermillion Burst, the Slash “Victoria” Les Paul Standard Goldtop, as well as two acoustics - the Epiphone Slash J-45 in Vermillion Burst and November Burst.

“For a reasonable amount of money you can get a really great guitar that will last you your whole career.” - Slash

Shop "The Slash Collection" here, and watch the video below: