SLASH Bassist TODD KERNS To Host Video Chat With ACE FREHLEY Drummer MATT STARR

This Thursday, July 8th, at 2pm Pacific / 5pm Eastern, Todd "Dammit" Kerns (Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, Toque, The Age Of Electric) talks to Matt Starr (Ace Frehley, Minefield, Mr. Big) on YouTube.

"Matt the Merciless meets Flash Dammit! Some studio must green light this immediately," proclaims Kerns. "Thursday July 8th Todd Dammit Kerns Talks To… Matt Starr. Matt is an old friend and the last member of Ace Frehley’s band I had to talk to. Matt and I have been on many recordings together including most recently Minefield which if you don’t have you should."

"Matt filled in for the ailing Pat Torpey in Mr Big which is no small feat. This chat with Matt will wrap up one full year of chatting with amazing people on Todd Dammit Kerns Talks To… What started as a way to pass lockdown has turned into a passion and I hope to do it until the road completely gets in the way. See you Thursday. Every Thursday. Art by Scooter Magee."

Minefield - featuring Brandon Fields (vocals / guitar), Todd Kerns (vocals / bass), Jeremy Asbrock (vocals / guitar), and Matt Starr (drums) - released their debut album earlier this year. Recently, the band issued a lyric video for the song "Day By Day".

The self-titled set also includes a cover of "All American Man", originally done by KISS, which can be enjoyed below.

Secure your copy of Minefield now at this location. The artwork and tracklisting are as follows:

Tracklisting:

"Alone Together"

"Seventh Heaven"

"Home"

"Rockstar"

"My Disease"

"All American Man"

"So Help Me"

"Hide Your Lyin"

"Lady Danger"

"Day By Day"

Prior to the release of "All American Man", Minefield shared four songs from their self-titled debut. Check out "Alone Together", "Home", "Seventh Heaven", and "Hide Your Lyin":

For further details, visit Minefield on Facebook.