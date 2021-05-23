SLASH Bassist TODD KERNS To Host Video Chat With DANKO JONES

This Thursday, May 27th, at 2pm Pacific / 5pm Eastern, Todd "Dammit" Kerns (Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, Toque, The Age Of Electric) talks to vocalist / guitarist Danko Jones on YouTube.

"Finally a reboot that looks worthwhile," jokes Todd. "I’m a huge fan of the man. His music, his passion, his integrity! The new album is coming soon. Come hang with us! Art by Scooter Magee."

Danko Jones have released an official lyric video for their new single, "Flaunt It", which can be seen below. "Flaunt It" is taken from their forthcoming album, Power Trio, due for release on August 27th.

Tracklisting:

"I Want Out"

"Good Lookin'"

"Saturday"

"Ship Of Lies"

"Raise Some Hell"

"Blue Jean Denim Jumpsuit"

"Get To You"

"Dangerous Kiss"

"Let’s Rock Together"

"Flaunt It"

"Start The Show" (feat. Phil Campbell)

"Flaunt It" lyric video:

"I Want Out":