SLASH Bassist TODD KERNS To Host Video Chat With FOREIGNER Bassist JEFF PILSON

This Thursday, August 5th, at 2pm Pacific / 5pm Eastern, Todd "Dammit" Kerns (Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, Toque, The Age Of Electric) talks to Jeff Pilson (Foreigner, Dokken, Dio) on YouTube.

"Some say the lockdown has been rough," begins Kerns. "It’s been Zach Galifinakis rough on me. I’m digging it. I saw Jeff back in '85 opening for KISS and he had a major impact on me. He’s an amazing dude that has gotten into production with his projects like Black Swan with Reb Beach, Robin McAuley and Matt Starr as well as T&N with George Lynch plus a whole lot more. This is gonna be a blast! Art by the amazing Scooter Magee."

Black Swan, featuring vocalist Robin McAuley (McAuley Schenker Group), guitarist Reb Beach (Winger, Whitesnake), bassist Jeff Pilson (Foreigner, Dokken), and drummer Matt Starr (Ace Frehley, Mr. Big) released their debut album, Shake The World, via Frontiers Music Srl in early 2020. Order Shake The World here.

