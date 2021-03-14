SLASH Bassist TODD KERNS To Host Video Chat With Former BLACK LABEL SOCIETY Drummer WILL HUNT

This Thursday, March 18th, at 2pm Pacific / 5pm Eastern, Todd "Dammit" Kerns (Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, Toque, The Age Of Electric) talks to drummer Will Hunt (Black Label Society, Evanescence, Tommy Lee) on YouTube.

"Thursday March 18th 2pm PST Todd Dammit Kerns Talks To... Will Hunt from Evanescence," begins Kerns. "Will has played with everyone from Black Label Society, Dark New Day, Tommy Lee, Methods Of Mayhem, Static-X and a whole lot more. He’s an amazing dude with a great history. He even plays with last week’s guest Mark Slaughter in Slaughter when he’s not busy with Evanescence. This is gonna be fun! See you Thursday! Artwork by the ever great Scooter Magee."

Will Hunt played drums for Zakk Wylde in Black Label Society from 2010 to 2011, appearing on the album Order Of The Black, which entered the Billboard 200 chart at #4.